Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TSB ApTap

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation Mobile & online banking Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TSB launches bill management pilot

TSB launches bill management pilot

TSB Bank is launching a pilot for a bill management and utility switching service in partnership with white-label fintech provider ApTap.

The service will be aimed at helping customers manage their finances by seeing all their bills in one place and making it easier for them to save money by switching energy or broadband providers "with a few taps".

TSB's partnership with ApTap goes back to an engagement at the bank's fintech accelerator programme, TSB Labs, and has now borne fruit in the proof of concept for the bill management pilot

The pilot is will aim to assist TSB employees manage their finances before the service is rolled out to customers.

Will Billingsley, ApTap's co-founder and COO, believes the ongoing challenging economic conditions will accentuate this service's importance as a money-saving utility, with millions of people facing unemployment and the consequent financial difficulties that entails.

Jason Wilkinson-Brown, TSB's head of partnerships, hails the pilot this as an example of Open Banking delivering interesting and innovative products and services.

"Giving customers the power to manage their recurring payments and save on bills will help them to take control of their finances," he says.

“ApTap are one of the first graduates of our TSB Labs programme so it’s great that we’ve been able to launch this proof of concept with them."

Related Companies

TSB ApTap

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation Mobile & online banking Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online On-Demand Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments:[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Trending Stories

Related News
TSB down days after boasting about online growth
/retail

TSB down days after boasting about online growth

Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland
/retail

Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

TSB adds Covid-19 Smart Agent to site

07 Apr

Trending

  1. Starling seeks &#163;35m from RBS bailout fund

  2. Eurozone banks to take on Visa and Mastercard with home-grown payments platform

  3. The mysterious case of Wirecard&#39;s missing COO

  4. TSB down days after boasting about online growth

  5. Santander appoints three top technologists to executive positions

Research
See all papers »
Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens