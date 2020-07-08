Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

American Express, Visa, Mastercard and Discover are to roll out the online 'Click to Pay' standard globally, having signed up 10,000 merchants in the US since launch in 2019.

The major card schemes are each beginning technical preparations for global expansion of Click to Pay - based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard - in additional geographies including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, with others to follow.

Major payments service providers, gateways and acquirers across the ecosystem have also been roped in to the initiative, including the likes of ACI Worldwide, Aurus, Blackbaud, BlueSnap, Braintree, Cybersource, Global Payments, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services and Square.

Click to Pay aims to make online shopping easier for consumers by replacing time-consuming key entry of personal account numbers and information at checkout with a universal payments button.

For merchants, a single virtual terminal for all card brands is expected to help reduce friction at the checkout and lead to a reduction in cart abandonment

