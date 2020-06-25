Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Deutsche Bank taps Symphony for WhatsApp client chats

Deutsche Bank taps Symphony for WhatsApp client chats

Deutsche Bank is using the Symphony messaging platform to enable staff to securely and compliantly communicate with clients via WhatsApp.

Bank staffers are restricted by regulatory requirements in the platforms they can use to communicate with clients.

But the Symphony Connect Solution enables Deutsche Bank to open up to channels that were previously off limits. Having introduced WeChat functionality in November, the bank has now added WhatsApp, which has billions of users.

Deutsche Bank says that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and consequent social distancing has brought into sharp focus the importance of using new options to stay in close contact with clients.

“An important part of our technology strategy is to enable our people to securely meet our clients at a time and place of their choice, and bringing together Symphony and WhatsApp is a truly innovative way to do so,” says Bernd Leukert, chief technology, data and innovation officer, Deutsche Bank.

