Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/developer

News and resources on tools, platforms and APIs for developers in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi Deutsche Bank FINOS

Lead Channel

Developer

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Cloud

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi and Deutsche Bank open source data projects to Finos

Citi and Deutsche Bank open source data projects to Finos

Citi and Deutsche Bank have offered up a new round of open source contributions to nonprofit Finos (Fintech Open Source Foundation).

Citi has opened up DatHub, which the bank created to generate synthetic data to address the need for anonymisation when working with cloud providers.

DataHub is a set of Python libraries dedicated to the production of synthetic data to be used in tests, machine learning training, statistical analysis, and other related use cases.

Meanwhile, Deutche Bank, along with partner Khartec, has contributed Waltz, which helps large financial institutions understand their technology architecture in a consistent, well-documented and easily digestible format.

Waltz shows where applications reside, what they do and how they are connected. It has been used to assist with key performance metrics, data lineage, regulatory responses and application rationalization and migration programmes.

Russell Green, chief architect, Deutsche Bank, says: "Contributing Waltz to the pantheon of FINOS projects means we can better share the benefits across the industry and drive common approaches to regulatory demands, which is an essential part of open source innovation."

Related Companies

Citi Deutsche Bank FINOS

Lead Channel

Developer

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Cloud

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Thr[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
UBank puts open source accessibility kit on GitHub
/developer

UBank puts open source accessibility kit on GitHub

Scotiabank puts code on Github

Scotiabank puts code on Github

Deutsche Bank open sources more code

07 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  2. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  3. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  4. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  5. Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020