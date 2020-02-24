Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on tools, platforms and APIs for developers in banks and fintechs.
UBank

Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBank puts open source accessibility kit on GitHub

Australian digital lender UBank has released an open source toolkit on Github to help iOS developers improve the accessibility of apps for people with disabilities.

The tool checks and displays warning for various accessibility issues, including adjusting text types, colour issues, minimum and maximum sizing, and showing touch points on screen,

This means that, for example, an app designer can immediately check if their creative graphics can be understood by people with low vision.

The tool was initially built as an internal testing tool for the bank's developers but is now available to use, download and amend for free via GitHub.

With one in five Australians experiencing some form of disability, including more than 350,000 people with low vision, UBank says it wants to improve digital inclusivity.

Glen Aiton, CEO, UBank, says: “The team saw the gap and spent time creating something we can now release as an Open Source tool, with the hope that it can benefit people around the globe as all iOS contributors can leverage it and have the chance to improve the accessibility of their applications.”

Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

