Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Polymer &#163;20 enters circulation amid access to cash crisis

Polymer £20 enters circulation amid access to cash crisis

The long-awaited new plastic £20 notes featuring artist JMW Turner entered circulation across the UK today amid an access to cash crisis which is hitting communities across the country.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney brandish the polymer note at a symbolic launch party at Tate Britain, home to some of Turner's most well-known paintings.

The new note, which is expected to be dispensed by half of all ATMs across the country within the next two weeks, will join the Churchill £5 and the Austen £10 in the first series of polymer notes. A new polymer £50 featuring Alan Turing will be issued next year.

The most popular banknote in the country, the £20 note is the first to feature the signature of Sarah John, the Bank’s current chief cashier. She says there are over 2 billion £20 notes in circulation.

The Bank says that laid end to end, two billion polymer £20 notes would stretch around the world almost seven times and weigh a total of 1,780 tonnes - that’s over 141 double decker buses.

While the imagery is impressive, the launch of the plastic comes at a critical juncture for the future of cash in the country, with contactless cards making new inroads into its marketshare. This, combined with the closure of multiple ATMs and bank branches across the UK has raised fears that the access to cash system is on the verge of collapse.

Consumer group Which? is calling on the chancellor to step in with new laws guaranteeing cash access for small communities in the forthcoming Budget.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money Editor, says: “The cash network has already been dramatically eroded, and unless urgent action is taken in the Budget, it’s clear that it will crumble completely."

Related Companies

Bank of England

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - W[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - Watch now!

Trending Stories

Related News
UK launches local pilot schemes to support continued access to cash

UK launches local pilot schemes to support continued access to cash

Visa takes 'access to cash' programme industry-wide
/cards

Visa takes 'access to cash' programme industry-wide

Next UK government must legislate to protect access to cash - Which?

15 Nov 2019

Link fields 100 applications for Cash Delivery Fund

31 Oct 2019

Bank of England rejects palm oil as replacement for animal fats in plastic banknotes

10 Aug 2017

Bank of England may ditch animal fat for palm oil in new plastic £20 note

30 Mar 2017

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies