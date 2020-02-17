Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Channels

Retail banking Payments Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK launches local pilot schemes to support continued access to cash

UK launches local pilot schemes to support continued access to cash

Local communities across the UK are being encouraged to join a new national pilot scheme to redress the shift away from hard cash to card and digital-based payments.

with only one in ten transactions projected to be made in cash within the next decade, the Community Access to Cash pilots will to help test solutions to local cash needs, with the goal of developing a scalable programme that can inform national policy.

The aim is to create new approaches to current challenges, which include helping local shops to give cashback, supporting groups to become more comfortable making digital payments or developing alternative ways to help small businesses continue to bank cash.

The launch of the pilots follows the publication of the 2019 Access to Cash Review, which found that 17% of the UK population rely on cash, with vulnerable communities, including the poor and those in rural areas, at particular risk from reduced access to cash.

The Pilot programme is chaired by Natalie Ceeney, author of the Access to Cash Review.

"With the UK becoming an increasingly cashless society we need to make sure that digital payments work for everyone, but we also need to support communities who rely on cash, so that no-one gets left behind," she says. “We are very keen to hear from local communities and work with them to identify solutions, acting as a test bed for the type of measures that could be rolled out more widely."

Channels

Retail banking Payments Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry, [New Sentiment,[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Trending Stories

Related News
Visa takes 'access to cash' programme industry-wide
/cards

Visa takes 'access to cash' programme industry-wide

Next UK government must legislate to protect access to cash - Which?
/financial inclusion

Next UK government must legislate to protect access to cash - Which?

Link fields 100 applications for Cash Delivery Fund

31 Oct 2019

Which? calls for Government action on access to cash

18 Sep 2019

Link vows to protect free access to cash on every UK high street

29 Aug 2019

UK banks commit to free access to cash

12 Jun 2019

Millions of Brits go cashless amid rise of contactless and mobile banking

07 Jun 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies