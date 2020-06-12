Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac worries deepen on child abuse allegations

Westpac worries deepen on child abuse allegations

Westpac is facing further allegations about child abuse links relating to the anti-money laundering scandal that rocked the Australian bank late last year.

Regulatory body Austrac has warned Westpac that it may up its statement of claim against the bank after an investigation uncovered evidence that an additional 272 customers may have used loopholes in the bank's money transfer systems to engage in child exploitation. This is 23 times higher than the initial suspicions raised relating to 12 cases of transactions made to known paedophile networks in the Philippines and South East Asia.

Westpac earlier this month blamed the failure of its anti money laundering (AML) processes on a mixture of technology and human error rather than any intentional wrongdoing, according to a report commissioned by the bank's former chairman Lindsay Maxsted.

The problem was highlighted in November when Westpac was hit with legal action by Austrac, the country's AML and terrorism financing watchdog, over its lax practices. The regulator found that Westpac had breached its reporting obligatons on 23 million transactions, forcing the bank to set aside $900m in case of legal liability.

The subsequent investigation noted a high turnover of staff and some problems with IT projects at a time of rapid change in financial technology. Many of these problems centred on the reporting of international funds transfer transactions and the lack of a reconciliation system to pick up any reporting errors.

Alongside the worrying child abuse claims, Austrac is also widening the scope of its penal process to include filing failures related to an estimated 60-90,000 Threshold Transaction Reports (TTR), far higher than the the late reporting of 17,870 TTRs that were the subject of the initial claim.

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data, [New Impact Study] A[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Trending Stories

Related News
Westpac blames technology and human error for AML failure
/regulation

Westpac blames technology and human error for AML failure

Westpac hit by defections of CIO and consumer banking chief
/people

Westpac hit by defections of CIO and consumer banking chief

Westpac hires Promontory to run AML review

28 Nov 2019

Westpac chief Hartzer quits over money laundering scandal

26 Nov 2019

Westpac to rebuild financial crime tools and double compliance staff

25 Nov 2019

Westpac faces hefty fines for breaching anti-money laundering rules

20 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. US regulator signals change to digital banking rules

  2. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  3. Welcome to the Open Banking App Store

  4. The second wave of fintech disruption: three trends shaping the future of payments

  5. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020