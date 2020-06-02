Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

Mastercard has brought its Fintech Express programme to Europe, providing easy access to a customised set of rules, relevant resources and digital-first services to help startups add payments to their suite of products.

Much like Visa's Fast track programme, Fintech Express aims to shorten the time taken for fintechs to launch new payment services from months to a matter of days.

The scheme is part of Mastercard Accelerate, a bundle of startup and growth programmes launched in October last year to help firms grow their business by tapping in to the Mastercard ecosystem.

Mark Barnett, president at Mastercard Europe comments: “Be it mobile payments, access to financing, or e-commerce, fintechs have become the building blocks of our modern-day payment infrastructure. Mastercard has already established itself as partner of choice for fintechs across Europe and with today’s announcement we are taking the next step in further empowering them to fulfil their ambitions of scale and speed.”

