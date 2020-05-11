Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard makes massive financial inclusion pledge

Mastercard makes massive financial inclusion pledge

Mastercard has expanded its worldwide commitment to financial inclusion by pledging to bring a total of 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

Driven by the Covid-19 crisis, the strategy will include a direct focus on providing 25 million women entrepreneurs with solutions that can help them grow their businesses.

“If we’re going to recover in any sort of long-term, sustainable way, we have to make sure that everyone is included. Getting people access to the digital economy is a critical part of that,” says Ajay Banga, chief executive officer at Mastercard. “This is an opportunity to develop commercially-sustainable and scalable social impact with government and private sector partners - and to do it in a way that helps society-at-large thrive.”

The new commitment is an extension of Mastercard’s pledge in 2015 to bring 500 million excluded people into the financial system.

Reaching the one billion goal will require an broad push across a range of fronts, including ongoing work on government disbursements, wage digitization of private sector workers, partnerships with mobile network operators, solutions for gig workers, scaling efforts with fintechs, digital platforms and digital wallets/apps and tech that addresses needs of the financially vulnerable.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman, World Economic Forum, comments: “Achieving greater financial inclusion for individuals and small businesses into the digital economy requires collaboration and unique partnerships across sectors and geographies. As companies like Mastercard extend their financial inclusion commitment, society must adapt to meet the evolving needs of everyone in the global marketplace.”

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
Covid-19 is a call to action for regulators to boost financial inclusion
/inclusion

Covid-19 is a call to action for regulators to boost financial inclusion

Fintech to spur financial inclusion
/inclusion

Fintech to spur financial inclusion

Quona closes $203m financial inclusion fintech fund

09 Mar

JP Morgan acts as a Catalyst for financial inclusion

17 Feb

Davos 2020: Financial inclusion and fintech is key to meeting the UN SDGs

22 Jan

African Development Bank creates fintech fund to boost financial inclusion

14 Jun 2019

Trending

  1. Ripple gets ready for ISO 20022

  2. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  3. Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

  4. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  5. N26 raises $100m

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments