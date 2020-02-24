Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard to recruit 1500 tech staff for new Dublin campus

Mastercard is to create over 1500 jobs in Dublin over the next three-to-five years, with the opening of a new tech campus in Leopardstown.

Mastercard Ireland opened its first office in Dublin in 2008 with 36 staff and since then has grown to over 650 people. The site now acts as the home of the card scheme's technology hub in Europe and global headquarters for Mastercard Labs

The expansion plans will see the US firm embark on a major recruitment campaign for software developers and engineers interested in working on projects encompassing artificial intelligence, cyber security, blockchain, and user experience testing.

Ed McLaughlin, president of Mastercard operations and technology says: “Our Dublin Tech Hub is an innovation engine for our company across Europe and beyond. Our new campus will help us continue to attract the best and brightest tech talent, so that we stay on the forefront of emerging tech trends and are well positioned to forge the future of digital commerce across the globe.”

/cards

