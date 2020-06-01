Lloyds' online and mobile banking goes down

Lloyds Bank and Halifax customers have been locked out of their accounts for hours on Monday thanks to a problem with online and mobile banking services.

How about you update your Service Status? pic.twitter.com/bDrX4ASjTa — Nick Du Val (@nickduval) June 1, 2020

Customers of Lloyds and its Halifax subsidiary took to social media on Monday morning to complain that they could not log in to their accounts.Lloyds initially appeared to be in the dark, telling users on Twitter that "we're not aware of any issues" and claiming on its website that "This service is working normally".However, by around 12:30pm a tweet confirmed the issues "with logging in" and promised "we're working to have it back to normal soon".At around 2:30pm the bank tweeted that things were "back to normal" but customers in the replies did not agree.