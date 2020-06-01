Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lloyds' online and mobile banking goes down

Lloyds' online and mobile banking goes down

Lloyds Bank and Halifax customers have been locked out of their accounts for hours on Monday thanks to a problem with online and mobile banking services.

Customers of Lloyds and its Halifax subsidiary took to social media on Monday morning to complain that they could not log in to their accounts.

Lloyds initially appeared to be in the dark, telling users on Twitter that "we're not aware of any issues" and claiming on its website that "This service is working normally".

However, by around 12:30pm a tweet confirmed the issues "with logging in" and promised "we're working to have it back to normal soon".

At around 2:30pm the bank tweeted that things were "back to normal" but customers in the replies did not agree.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 01 June, 2020, 15:49Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Good job I've plenty of cash on me - once I was able to find an ATM of course 😉

If people agree with a cashless society, then stop complaining if things go wrong.

Report abuse
