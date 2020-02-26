Lloyds to cut 780 branch staff

Lloyds Banking Group is to lay off 780 full time staff across its branch network in the latest round of job losses at the bank.

The latest cull of UK branch staff comes within weeks of Lloyds announcing plans to close 56 branches across the UK later this year, resulting in the loss of around 80 jobs.



The bank says the latest round of cuts will not coincide with further site closures. Among the roles to go are customer advisers, banking consultants and branch managers.



The news comes just a day after HSBC announced plans to close another 27 UK branches this year in response to a dramatic fall off in customer visits in the face of digital alternatives.



The closures will see HSBC's UK branch network reduced to 594 - still the largest in the country. Around 50 jobs are at risk.



The lay offs at Lloyds have been condemned by labour union Unite, which describes the cull as "deeply alarming".



Scott Doyle, Unite LBG committee chair, says: “The Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Halifax branches hit by the extensive staff cuts today will have sent shockwaves through the communities which are at present served by highly experienced bank staff.



“Unite accepts that banking models constantly change and update but there is no doubt that customers need experienced and highly committed banking staff in their communities and not just at the end of the phone or via an app.”