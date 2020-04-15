Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lloyds to provide free digital skills training and tablets for elderly customers

Lloyds to provide free digital skills training and tablets for elderly customers

Lloyds Banking Group is to equip up to 2000 customers over the age of 70 with free tablet devices and set up a dedicated phone line to provide training and support to help vulnerable people access online banking.

The UK bank has contracted with digital skills training agency We are Digital to provide a specialist phone line to help up to 20,000 customers access the internet and conduct everyday tasks such as online shopping and connecting virtually with family and friends, as well as online banking.

The partnership will also deliver up to 2,000 tablets to over 70s who don’t have a suitable device to access the internet as part of its pilot phase. Local branch and telephony teams across Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are contacting those customers who would benefit most from the initiative.

Earlier this month, the bank introduced a dedicated phone line for customers over the age of 70 and NHS workers and relaxed some restrictions on account access by third parties, specifically aimed at customers who do not have access to mobile and Internet banking.

Fiona Cannon, sustainable business director, Lloyds Banking Group, says: “For many right now, staying connected and accessing vital services is difficult - and for those experiencing isolation, this also can have profound effects on their mental health. That’s why we believe offering practical and emotional support through initiatives such as these is so important in helping our vulnerable customers to feel more connected and in control.”

Lloyds Banking Group opens dedicated call line for vulnerable customers and NHS staff
Lloyds Banking Group opens dedicated call line for vulnerable customers and NHS staff

