 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Billon completes live distributed ledger pay outs in the UK

27 March 2017  |  5482 views  |  0 Mobile phone turning to cash

Billon, a Polish e-money transfer startup backed up by distributed ledger technology, is set to enter the UK market having completed a successful trial of a corporate payout system with consumer research firm Conduct Research.

For the test run, Conduct Research used Billon to transfer funds via mobile phone to 100 participants, who can pay bills, transfer to their own bank account, or withdraw cash at over 40,000 Paypoint locations.

Already live in Poland with the support of a top tier bank, Billon recently transferred its HQ to London and is one of the first participants in the Financial Conduct Authority's regulatory sandbox programme.

The company's aim is to eliminate the need for vouchers, pre-paid cards, and other semi-cash payment methods by transferring funds via a mobile phone and auditing transactions over a distributed ledger.

Melo Wallace-Potter of Conduct Research says: "As a small firm, we can’t afford the back office costs of pre-paid cards, and certainly, no one wants to give us their bank account details. Our participants were happy to simply download a free app and get paid instantly. Users maintain their own details and passwords, but we get an electronic audit trail of who is paid."

David Putts, Billon chairman and MD, expansion and partnerships, says that having proven the concept, the company aims to scale up activity for UK SMEs and offer the software to banks on a Saas basis for onsale to merchant accounts as a value-added service.

"Billon eliminates the cost and friction of pre-paid cards, cheques, and cash - now companies can send instant pay outs to users who register in seconds," he says. "With an audit trail secured by distributed ledger, much of the back-office costs of monitoring and reconciling pay outs are eliminated. Billon’s systems enables banks to reduce operating costs by 90% and offer value-added corporate and merchant services."
ChannelsPAYMENTSSTART UPSBLOCKCHAINMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Bank of England sets up fintech Community; runs blockchain and AI trials

Bank of England sets up fintech Community; runs blockchain and AI trials

17 March 2017  |  20110 views  |  0 comments | 35 tweets | 29 linkedin
Liverpool gets its own digital currency

Liverpool gets its own digital currency

01 February 2017  |  11959 views  |  5 comments | 22 tweets | 18 linkedin
Metro Bank tests smartcard payments on the blockchain

Metro Bank tests smartcard payments on the blockchain

15 November 2016  |  11506 views  |  2 comments | 27 tweets | 37 linkedin
HSBC and Lloyds among first FCA sandbox cohort; applications invited for next round

HSBC and Lloyds among first FCA sandbox cohort; applications invited for next round

07 November 2016  |  9295 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 13 linkedin
FCA to kickstart sandbox with 24 applicants

FCA to kickstart sandbox with 24 applicants

22 September 2016  |  10693 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 17 linkedin
FCA opens regulatory sandbox

FCA opens regulatory sandbox

09 May 2016  |  10003 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 29 linkedin
Barclays backs UK launch of social payments app Circle

Barclays backs UK launch of social payments app Circle

06 April 2016  |  10040 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8782 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter