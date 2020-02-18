Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Hay

Channels

Mobile & online Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Hay joins Aussie neobank revolution

Hay joins Aussie neobank revolution

Say hello to Hay, the latest app-based account to join the ranks of aspirant neobanks in Australia.

Open for applications today, Hay offers a digital transaction account packed with a range of personal financial management and smart budgeting tools and fee-free foreign exchange rates via the Hay Visa card.

Hay uses the New Payments Platform (NPP) for instant transfer in and out with real-time push notifications and a detailed spending tab including merchant names, logos, location on maps and category.

When overseas, the Hay app automatically switches to travel mode and displays balances in the Aussie dollar as well as the local currency.

The startup has received an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) and has lodged an application with Apra for a Restricted Authorised Deposit-taking Institution banking licence.

Hay joins a long line of aspirant neobanks such as Xinja, 86 400 and Volt Bank, in using app-based money management tools to take on the might of Australia's Big Four incumbent banks.

Hay has opened a waitlist ahead of its forthcoming go-live, with the first 10,000 users elevated to the status of 'Founders' and the promise of unique benefits for the life of the account including early access to all feature releases and a limited-edition founding members card.

A former hedge fund manager at Mashall Wace, Hay CEO Andrew Laycock says: “It is such an exciting time for fintechs in Australia; we are experiencing a revolution in banking services across the globe and it is now Australia’s turn. We’ve been testing for several months now and when we open our digital account to our Founders and the public in the coming weeks we are confident that our users will love Hay from day one.”

Related Companies

Hay

Channels

Mobile & online Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud, [eBook] Protect Your Customers From Acco[eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud

Trending Stories

Related News
Australian neobank Volt makes seamless move from Series C to Series D ahead of planned IPO
/start ups

Australian neobank Volt makes seamless move from Series C to Series D ahead of planned IPO

Xinja takes on Australia's Big Four with market-leading savings account
/start ups

Xinja takes on Australia's Big Four with market-leading savings account

Aussie challenger Volt starts onboarding customers

16 Dec 2019

Australian neo bank 86 400 rolls out digital mortgage offering

12 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies