DNB introduces payment initiation via account aggregation app

Norway's DNB is extending its account aggregation tool to incorporate account-to-account payments from any bank listed in the mobile banking app.

Norway's largest bank first rolled out its account aggregation service in October last year using technology from Nordic API Gateway, a spin-off from PFM outfit Spiir in which DNB has an equity relationship.



CEO & Founder of Nordic API Gateway, Rune Mai, bills the introduction of the payment initiation service as 'next-level" Open Banking. "DNB has become a financial institution trailblazer both by aggregating data from all Norwegian banks and by empowering customers to pay bills and transfer money between non-DNB accounts,” he says



For Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten, group EVP retail banking at DNB, the project enables the bank to become "the preferred mobile banking service for all Norwegians".



“This is an important step in the direction of becoming the mobile bank for all Norwegians," she says. "We’re giving our customers a huge flexibility as they’re now able to make payments and transfers between their own accounts across several different banks."