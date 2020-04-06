NatWest's Mettle offers subscription-free access to FreeAgent accountancy package

NatWest's online business bank Mettle is to provide hard-pressed freelancers, sole traders and small businesses with free access to cloud-based accountancy software from FreeAgent.

Businesses who sign up to link their Mettle and FreeAgent accounts will save at least £150 a year - the minimum cost of an annual FreeAgent subscription.



New and existing customers of Mettle can now sign up to FreeAgent directly through the Mettle app free of charge in a matter of seconds, with transactions also being shared between the two apps immediately, using API technology.



The offer complements NatWest’s wider programme of specific support for small businesses during the Coronavirus outbreak, including its participation in the Government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Scheme, and a package of £5bn of working capital support for business who need urgent access to funding.