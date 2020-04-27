RBC offers biz clients access to Wello telemedicine platform

With Covid-19 making face-to-face meetings more difficult, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is offering its business clients access to telemedicine platform Wello.

The move builds on an existing relationship between RBC and Wello, giving the bank's business clients and their employees access to health practitioners 24/7 by phone, video and messaging.



Wello's platform gives users access to a host of resources, including prescription and medical referrals, consultations on chronic health conditions, mental health support, health education and coaching, and elder, child and infant care.



Greg Grice, EVP, business financial services, RBC, says: “One of the ways we can help clients adjust to this new reality is through the mental and physical health support resources offered by Wello to ensure clients and their employees are cared for during these times.”