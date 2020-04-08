Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Google

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Cloud Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Call centres Chatbot
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Google launches bot to help organisations answer Covid-19 questions

Google launches bot to help organisations answer Covid-19 questions

Google Cloud has launched a rapid response AI chatbot to help organisations, such as banks, handle ballooning customer service queries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The crisis has seen people turn to financial services providers, as well as governments, healthcare organisations, and others, with questions about their health and wellness, finances, and more.

This sudden, unprecedented demand is putting strain on customer support resources, with some firms often struggling to respond to customers quickly.

Google's answer is the Rapid Response Virtual Agent, a tool that lets organisations provide 24/7 conversational support across voice, chat and social channels in 23 languages.

To learn how to launch a virtual agent, interested parties can access documentation on things like how to integrate Dialogflow Messenger, which provides a customisable chat dialog for an agent that can be embedded into websites.

Google has also made it easier to add Covid-19 content to virtual agents with the ability to integrate open-source templates from organisations that have already launched similar initiatives.

Related Companies

Google

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Cloud Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Call centres Chatbot
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions, [New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020[New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Trending Stories

Related News
Irish banks set up dedicated phonelines for vulnerable customers
/covid-19

Irish banks set up dedicated phonelines for vulnerable customers

TSB adds Covid-19 Smart Agent to site
/covid-19

TSB adds Covid-19 Smart Agent to site

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Sales Director, Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (London, covering Europe)

to six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

  2. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

  3. Curve introduces numberless cards

  4. Rush to digitisation will see fintech sector flourish post-Covid-19

  5. Banking industry sets out vision for EU payments market

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?