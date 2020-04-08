Google launches bot to help organisations answer Covid-19 questions

Google Cloud has launched a rapid response AI chatbot to help organisations, such as banks, handle ballooning customer service queries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The crisis has seen people turn to financial services providers, as well as governments, healthcare organisations, and others, with questions about their health and wellness, finances, and more.



This sudden, unprecedented demand is putting strain on customer support resources, with some firms often struggling to respond to customers quickly.



Google's answer is the Rapid Response Virtual Agent, a tool that lets organisations provide 24/7 conversational support across voice, chat and social channels in 23 languages.



To learn how to launch a virtual agent, interested parties can access documentation on things like how to integrate Dialogflow Messenger, which provides a customisable chat dialog for an agent that can be embedded into websites.



Google has also made it easier to add Covid-19 content to virtual agents with the ability to integrate open-source templates from organisations that have already launched similar initiatives.



