Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Airstar

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Hong Kong virtual bank Airstar begins pilot trials

Hong Kong virtual bank Airstar begins pilot trials

New Hong Kong virtual bank Airstar is to begin pilot trials with 2000 customers from within the Fintech Supervisory Sandbox of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Available to friends and families of the staff of Airstar, and its backers Xiaomi Hong Kong and AMTD Group, customers will be able to open an account remotely and take advantage of free inter-bank transfer through the Faster Payment System (FPS) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

Users will be able to open savings accounts and access unsecured lending products with interest accrual on a daily basis.

Airstar is one of eight virtual banks licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last year to encourage fintech innovation and boost competition in the territory's banking sector.

ZA, established by ZhongAn Technologies International, launched the city's first digital-only bank in December as a pilot, and is offering 6% for three-month deposits up to HK$200,000 ($25,000), which includes a 4% top up.

Along with ZA and Airstar, Chinese giants Ant Financial and Tencent, home-grown mobile lender WeLab, and consortia-based approaches from the likes of Standard Chartered and Bank of China, have been granted licences to operate digital banks by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Related Companies

Airstar

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change, [New Paper] The Ir[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Trending Stories

Related News
Fiserv wins deal with Hong Kong virtual bank ZA

Fiserv wins deal with Hong Kong virtual bank ZA

Hong Kong digital bank offers market beating 6% interest rate
/retail

Hong Kong digital bank offers market beating 6% interest rate

Hong Kong's WeLab raises $156 million as virtual bank launch approaches

12 Dec 2019

Tandem set to open in Hong Kong

07 Nov 2019

WeLab becomes first homegrown player to get Hong Kong virtual banking license

12 Apr 2019

Hong Kong doles out first virtual banking licences

27 Mar 2019

Hong Kong consumers ready to embrace Open Banking

17 Jan 2019

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Product Manager, Payments & Financial Crime Solutions (London, Global Coverage)

to/into six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  3. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  4. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

  5. Nurturing relationships while working remotely

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change