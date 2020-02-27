Nationwide opens new digital hub in Swindon

Nationwide has opened a new digital hub in Swindon, housing 700 tech staff.

Representing a multi-million-pound investment in the local area, the UK building society says the Ramsbury House site will play a key role in the delivery of new digital services.



The opening of the building follows Nationwide’s announcement in September 2018 that it would spend an additional £1.3bn in technology over the next five years - totalling £4.1bn over the period.



Billed as the most sustainable building the Society has ever built, the site features an onsite gym and large cycle park, and a ‘town hall’ space for employee gatherings and for use by the local community or businesses.



Nationwide has also begun construction work on a new digital innovation centre in London, creating over 750 new technology jobs.



Set for opening later this year, the new London space will house a Digital and Technology Innovation Centre for those working in digital, data, engineering, architecture, development operations and design specialisms. It will also become home for the team developing Nationwide’s proposition in business banking, off the back of securing funding to enter the market earlier this year.