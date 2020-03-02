Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide Sainsbury's Bank

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide in talks to take over Sainsbury&#39;s Bank mortgage book

Nationwide in talks to take over Sainsbury's Bank mortgage book

Nationwide Building Society has confirmed it is in talks with Sainsbury's Bank to buy the supermarket chain's £1.9 billion mortgage book.

First reported by Sky News, the UK building society is believed to be within weeks of completing a transaction that would add about 10,000 people to Nationwide's base of 1.7m mortgage customers.

A Nationwide spokesman said in response to an enquiry: "We can confirm we are in discussions with Sainsbury's Bank regarding the purchase of its mortgage book.

Sainsbury's Bank is following rival supermarket bank Tesco in deciding to exit the home loans market as cheap funding orchestrated by government schemes comes to an end.

Related Companies

Nationwide Sainsbury's Bank

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Thr[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
Nationwide invests in charity app Percent

Nationwide invests in charity app Percent

Nationwide invests in BankiFi

Nationwide invests in BankiFi

Nationwide invests in digital lettings agency Bunk

18 Sep 2019

Sainsbury's abandons cash and card-free store pilot

09 Sep 2019

Nationwide and CreditLadder combine to help renters become homeowners

20 Mar 2019

Nationwide takes stake in Moneyhub

14 Nov 2018

MasterCard to pay Sainsbury's £68.6 million after losing interchange battle

14 Jul 2016

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies