Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tully

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tully launches payment relief resource for people impacted by Covid-19

Tully launches payment relief resource for people impacted by Covid-19

Nottingham-based fintech Tully has released a Covid-19 Relief and Wellbeing network, providing a single online resource where people financially impacted by the Covid crisis can get access to payment relief.

The free service registers consumer applications, validates eligibility for payment relief and shares that information with relevant partners in the network.

Using Open Banking, Tully claims access to over fifty of the UK’s leading banks and credit card providers. The platform builds on Open Banking data by engaging the consumer through conversational AI to understand their financial situation.

Tully's early partners include energy companies, banks, credit card companies and building societies. The firm says partner organisations have started directing customers and employees to the Covid-19 website with expectations that over two million people will be reached within the first eight weeks of the service launching.

Chief commercial officer at OpenWrks Group (the team behind Tully), Steve Bradford comments: “The launch of our Covid-19 Relief and Wellbeing Network, has been designed to ease the strain on our partners’ call centres and operations teams, whilst giving customers the support they need to help them make it through these uncertain times.”

He says the firm has received support from its key technology partners Microsoft, Mailchimp and Intercom to scale and reach millions of people.

Chief product officer at OpenWrks, Olly Betts adds: “Already, we are being supported by an incredible set of industry partners including Fico, Accenture and ClearScore to collaborate with as many creditors as possible to expand the network and help as many people as possible during this time of need..”

Related Companies

Tully

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry, [New Sentiment,[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Trending Stories

Related News
Rush to digitisation will see fintech sector flourish post-Covid-19
/covid-19

Rush to digitisation will see fintech sector flourish post-Covid-19

Monzo and Starling furlough some employees
/people

Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

Covid-19: Kabbage furloughs employees

30 Mar

Irish banks struggling under weight of Covid-19 call centre volumes

25 Mar

Self-isolating fintech coders build app to support 5m freelancers over Covid-19 income loss

24 Mar

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Head of Region (Sales), North America - Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  3. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  4. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

  5. Icici Bank rolls out WhatsApp banking service

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change