Tully launches payment relief resource for people impacted by Covid-19

Nottingham-based fintech Tully has released a Covid-19 Relief and Wellbeing network, providing a single online resource where people financially impacted by the Covid crisis can get access to payment relief.

The free service registers consumer applications, validates eligibility for payment relief and shares that information with relevant partners in the network.



Using Open Banking, Tully claims access to over fifty of the UK’s leading banks and credit card providers. The platform builds on Open Banking data by engaging the consumer through conversational AI to understand their financial situation.



Tully's early partners include energy companies, banks, credit card companies and building societies. The firm says partner organisations have started directing customers and employees to the Covid-19 website with expectations that over two million people will be reached within the first eight weeks of the service launching.



Chief commercial officer at OpenWrks Group (the team behind Tully), Steve Bradford comments: “The launch of our Covid-19 Relief and Wellbeing Network, has been designed to ease the strain on our partners’ call centres and operations teams, whilst giving customers the support they need to help them make it through these uncertain times.”



He says the firm has received support from its key technology partners Microsoft, Mailchimp and Intercom to scale and reach millions of people.



Chief product officer at OpenWrks, Olly Betts adds: “Already, we are being supported by an incredible set of industry partners including Fico, Accenture and ClearScore to collaborate with as many creditors as possible to expand the network and help as many people as possible during this time of need..”

