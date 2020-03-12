EBAday pushed back to November

After much deliberation, and with the health and safety of all attendees uppermost, Finextra and the Euro Banking Association have decided to push back the date of this year's EBAday conference to 25-26 November.

"We are aware that many of our sponsors, speakers and delegates are concerned about the increasingly widespread COVID-19 outbreak," says Daniel Szmukler, Director, Euro Banking Association. "In light of the ever changing landscape around the virus and the inability to predict what the global situation will be in May, our Board has taken the precautionary measure to defer EBAday 2020 to 25-26 November."



Finextra and the Euro Banking Association believe that the decision offers the best possible way forward to ensure that we do not endanger the continued wellbeing of our members, sponsors, partners and staff members.



The event location remains the same - The World Forum, The Hague, Netherlands.



"We know the themes for this event are important to our member organisations and we will endeavour to provide informative content in the lead up to the new date in November," says Szmukler. "We will retain the conference agenda in its entirety and will send in due course all updated information."

