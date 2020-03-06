Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SIA

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SIA calls in JP Morgan for possible IPO

SIA calls in JP Morgan for possible IPO

Italian payments giant SIA has hired JP Morgan as financial advisor for all 'extraordinary transactions' - including a possible IPO.

The firm, which is controlled by state lender CDP Equity, confirmed last month that it was beginning the listing process.

It said then that it could issue ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario market by the summer, although a merger with another payments player was not ruled out.

Reporting its 2019 results, SIA says consolidated revenues rose 19.3% to EUR733.2 million, with gross operating margin (Ebitda) up 28.1% to EUR257.9 million.

Related Companies

SIA

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] 4 Regulatory Changes Impacting Data, Identity, and the Digital Trail

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks, [Webinar] Investing in C[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
SIA brings contactless payments to Rome's public transport system
/payments

SIA brings contactless payments to Rome's public transport system

SIA wins bidding to build Canada’s new high-value payments system
/payments

SIA wins bidding to build Canada’s new high-value payments system

SIA to open network nodes to R3 blockchain apps

06 Nov 2017

SIA wins Reserve Bank of New Zealand RTGS contract

18 Apr 2016

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies