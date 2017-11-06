 
Login | Sign up |Help
06 November 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

SIA to open network nodes to R3 blockchain apps

2 hours ago  |  1312 views  |  0 power leads

Italy's SIA is to set up a 600 node network for bank clients, government agencies and corporates to connect to blockchain apps developed by the R3 consortium.

SIA says it will build a secure and protected network called SIAchain, which will be integrated with R3’s Corda platform to enable SIA customers to run CordDapps - applications designed specifically for institutions across the banking and finance sector. The first CorDapps on SIAchain will be available from the first quarter of 2018.

R3 is betting that by providing connectivity to existing networks it will speed up the adoption of its open source applications and encourage banks to form coalitions with other network members to try out the technology.

“The collaboration with the R3 consortium is a milestone in our blockchain strategy," says Massimo Arrighetti, CEO of SIA. "We will integrate on SIAchain, which rests on roughly 600 nodes of the SIAnet network throughout Europe, the most advanced technologies available and we will develop innovative applications for financial institutions, corporate s and public sector.”

In 2016, SIA managed 12.2 billion clearing transactions, 4.3 billion card transactions, 2.8 billion payments, 47.4 billion financial transactions and carried 654.3 terabytes of data on the network.
ChannelsPAYMENTSBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

20+ banks and R3 plan DLT-based cross-border payment platform

20+ banks and R3 plan DLT-based cross-border payment platform

31 October 2017  |  7060 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 24 linkedin
R3 and 12 banks plan overhaul of open-account trade finance

R3 and 12 banks plan overhaul of open-account trade finance

26 September 2017  |  12191 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 32 linkedin
Commerzbank completes money market transaction over R3 Corda

Commerzbank completes money market transaction over R3 Corda

25 September 2017  |  8225 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 16 linkedin
R3 raises $107m

R3 raises $107m

23 May 2017  |  17486 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 16 linkedin
Vocalink, SIA and CGI compete for Canadian clearing and settlement system contract

Vocalink, SIA and CGI compete for Canadian clearing and settlement system contract

26 April 2017  |  7022 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 25 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

SIA (Italy) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.atos.netvisit www.innotribe.com

Who is commenting?

A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Open Banking: Consent...
Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: Open Banking: Consent...
Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: Cardless ATMs: Best Pr...
Mark Santall Mark Santall Commented on: Open Banking: Consent...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Wells Fargo to launch...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Visa rolls out real-time payments platform in EuropeVisa rolls out real-time payments platform...
9903 views comments | 22 tweets | 32 linkedin
Bank of Ireland backs open ecosystem for innovationBank of Ireland backs open ecosystem for i...
7505 views comments | 9 tweets | 13 linkedin
Wells Fargo to launch PFM-based mobile-only accountWells Fargo to launch PFM-based mobile-onl...
7212 views comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
20+ banks and R3 plan DLT-based cross-border payment platform20+ banks and R3 plan DLT-based cross-bord...
7060 views comments | 15 tweets | 24 linkedin
CommBank, first direct embrace Face ID for iPhone X app loginCommBank, first direct embrace Face ID for...
6876 views comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter