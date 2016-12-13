Metro Bank migrates to the cloud

The UK's Metro Bank has completed a twelve-month project to move its core infrastructure to a private cloud managed by Rackspace.

The project entailed the migration of Metro Bank’s entire IT estate, including its core banking operations, digital offerings and even ATMs, to a bespoke managed cloud architected by Rackspace.



The day after the first migration, close of business processing on core banking systems were 50% quicker and vital reports that were taking an hour to produce could now be completed in just 20 minutes, says the bank.



The shift to the cloud comes as the six-year old bank looks to scale the business and meet its ambitions to open 100 new branches by 2020. In the digital environment, the bank plans to use the new architecture to support a move to Dev/Ops, rolling out new services quickly in a controlled environment as it automates more processes.



Aisling Kane, chief operating officer at Metro Bank says: “We’re growing exponentially so it’s essential that we partner with organisations that can scale alongside us, which Rackspace has clearly shown it can.”

Channels RETAIL BANKING