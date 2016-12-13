 
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
Metro Bank migrates to the cloud

13 December 2016

The UK's Metro Bank has completed a twelve-month project to move its core infrastructure to a private cloud managed by Rackspace.

The project entailed the migration of Metro Bank’s entire IT estate, including its core banking operations, digital offerings and even ATMs, to a bespoke managed cloud architected by Rackspace.

The day after the first migration, close of business processing on core banking systems were 50% quicker and vital reports that were taking an hour to produce could now be completed in just 20 minutes, says the bank.

The shift to the cloud comes as the six-year old bank looks to scale the business and meet its ambitions to open 100 new branches by 2020. In the digital environment, the bank plans to use the new architecture to support a move to Dev/Ops, rolling out new services quickly in a controlled environment as it automates more processes.

Aisling Kane, chief operating officer at Metro Bank says: “We’re growing exponentially so it’s essential that we partner with organisations that can scale alongside us, which Rackspace has clearly shown it can.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsCLOUD

Comments:

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 14 December, 2016, 08:09

Would love to know the difference between the Cloud in this article for Metro compared with a datacentre they must have already been using? Co lo with Rackspace, does that really mean Cloud?

Report
Amazon signs up tech firms to financial services cloud programme

Metro Bank tests smartcard payments on the blockchain

DBS looks to the cloud to become more 'fintech-like'

FCA offers cloud support

OakNorth moves core banking backbone to Amazon Web Services cloud

BBVA bets on the cloud for digital transformation

Branch-based challenger Metro Bank valued at &#163;1.6bn on IPO

FCA offers cloud computing support

Metro Bank to offer consumer loans via Zopa

