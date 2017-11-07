Apple Pay Cash launches in beta

Apple's person-to-person payments service has launched in public beta, enabling American users to send money and get paid in Messages.

The service is now available on iOS 11.2 beta 2 for US customers, who will see an Apple Pay button in the apps section of Messages.



When users get paid, they receive the money in a new Apple Pay Cash card in Apple Wallet and can then use the money instantly.



Apple is partnering with prepaid payment card company Green Dot on the virtual Apple Pay Cash card, viewed by some as a stepping stone to the creation of a full bank-like payment service.



The move sees Apple take on P2P payments market leader Venmo, as well as Square Cash and bank-backed Zelle, which has just released its standalone app.



However, unlike Zelle and Venmo, Apple's service will only work across its own devices.