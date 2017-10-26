ING looks to turn a branch into a home

ING has become the latest bank to try its hand at a branch makeover, opening a tech-packed "client house" in Belgium.

The branch, in the city Wavre, offers a mix of digital tools and human staffers, along with the now obligatory coffee and meeting rooms equipped with screens and video conferencing systems.



"A client house to me should feel like home," says Erik Van Den Eynden, CEO, ING in Belgium.



“There are moments in people’s lives when they want to talk to a banker in a setting where everything is at hand to quickly take the right decision. The people side is as important as the digital aspect."



The bank plans to open another 15 client houses in Belgium by the end of 2020.