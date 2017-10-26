 
Login | Sign up |Help
26 October 2017
visit www.atos.net
» View all news Next story »

ING looks to turn a branch into a home

1 hour ago  |  571 views  |  0 INg home branch

ING has become the latest bank to try its hand at a branch makeover, opening a tech-packed "client house" in Belgium.

The branch, in the city Wavre, offers a mix of digital tools and human staffers, along with the now obligatory coffee and meeting rooms equipped with screens and video conferencing systems.

"A client house to me should feel like home," says Erik Van Den Eynden, CEO, ING in Belgium.

“There are moments in people’s lives when they want to talk to a banker in a setting where everything is at hand to quickly take the right decision. The people side is as important as the digital aspect."

The bank plans to open another 15 client houses in Belgium by the end of 2020.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Lloyds opens flagship Manchester branch

Lloyds opens flagship Manchester branch

29 September 2017  |  5932 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 18 linkedin
Piraeus Bank hails automated 'e-branches'

Piraeus Bank hails automated 'e-branches'

14 September 2017  |  6069 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 20 linkedin
European banks shuttered over 9000 branches last year

European banks shuttered over 9000 branches last year

13 September 2017  |  7553 views  |  5 comments | 18 tweets | 33 linkedin
ING Robot goes on tour to teach kids about money

ING Robot goes on tour to teach kids about money

24 May 2017  |  7462 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 17 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ING - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.fivedegrees.nl visit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mastercard to roll out blockchain APIMastercard to roll out blockchain API
22517 views comments | 32 tweets | 46 linkedin
Transaction banking in the Americas, the regional and global opportunitiesTransaction banking in the Americas, the r...
10447 views comments
How Asia is driving the digital economy and shifting the way business is doneHow Asia is driving the digital economy an...
9364 views comments | 1 tweets | 3 linkedin
Social payments app PayKey secures $10 million fundingSocial payments app PayKey secures $10 mil...
9152 views comments | 6 tweets
Poppy Appeal goes contactlessPoppy Appeal goes contactless
9069 views comments | 15 tweets | 18 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, GRC Solutions (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter