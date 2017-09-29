Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Lloyds opens flagship Manchester branch

29 September 2017

As it closes and shrinks thousands of branches across the UK, Lloyds has opened its first 'flagship' site, a tech-packed showcase modelled on Apple Stores.

The £3 million Manchester branch has longer weekday hours than normal and is also open on weekends, combining face-to-face expertise with new technology.

While specially trained staffers are available to help support customers, a digital zone continues to guide people to online and mobile banking, offering tips and demos. Free WiFi and phone charging as well as a coffee bar are also on hand.

A Safe Deposit facility, featuring biometric fingerprint technology, enables customers to store their valuable possessions in a convenient, safe and secure location. A business hub with a 'connector' helps link firms with local sources of advice, funding and training and the space is also being used for free events and seminars.

While Lloyds is investing in a small group of flagship sites, the bank is also in the midst of a three year programme to shut 400 branches and is also shrinking hundreds more, ditching tellers in favour of tablet-wielding wandering staffers.

Robin Bulloch, MD, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland, says: " While digital services are becoming increasingly important to our customers, we continue to recognise the significant value of human interaction - people want to deal with people when it matters. That is why branches are not a thing of the past - they just need to be reimagined."
Comments:

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 29 September, 2017, 20:51

Good move by Universal bank to work towards new version of physical presence including use of Biometric Authentication for Locker operations.

