24 October 2017
BofA taps Intel for online banking fingerprint authentication

23 October 2017  |  5394 views  |  0 digital fingerprints

Bank of America is teaming up with Intel to add biometric authentication to its online platform for PC users.

From next year, the banking giant will incorporate Intel's Online Connect technology into its online banking authentication process, enabling customers to log in with a fingerprint.

The technology, available on later generation Intel Core processors, stores the biometric data only on the user’s device and not on a public server or cloud.

Meanwhile, BofA says that customers with the new iPhone X will be able to authenticate themselves with the handset's Face ID and that it is also investigating Samsung's iris scanner.

"As online and mobile banking usage continues to grow, we’re focused on implementing the latest technologies that will give our customers the best possible user experience," says Michelle Moore, head, digital banking, BofA.

"Biometrics can help us achieve that goal, and we’re excited to work with Intel to bring added convenience to our more than 34 million digital banking customers."
