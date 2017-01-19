Al Rahji installs fingerprint readers for instant card issuance

Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank has introduced biometric fingerprint readers for instant issuance of customer debit cards across its branch network.

The bank has so far installed 100 of the custom-designed Diebold Nixdorf units through a local distribution partner, Alhamrani Universal Company.



To print a new debit card, consumers apply their fingerprint to the readers to authenticate themselves, select how their name will appear on the card, and run off the new card. This self-service terminals are additionally equipped for cheque book printing, statement printing, pre-account opening, and local and international remittances.



Saleh Alzumaie, general manager of retail banking group, Al Rajhi Bank, says: “We are delighted to be the first bank to introduce this unique feature in the region, which will provide our customers with a secured and individualised service in just a matter of seconds.”