Login | Sign up |Help
11 October 2017
visit www.response.ncr.com
» View all news Next story »

ATM overdraft hack helps crooks steal millions from ex-Soviet banks

9 hours ago  |  1858 views  |  0 atm

Hackers have stolen millions of dollars from banks in former Soviet states by breaking into their IT networks to increase overdraft limits on fraudulently opened accounts and then making ATM withdrawals.

TrustWave, which uncovered the scam, says that it has found around $40 million in fraudulent withdrawals but expects the total losses to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The gang sent mules with fake identities to bank branches to set up accounts and request debit cards. Then, the hackers manipulated the overdraft limits associated with these cards, removing any restrictions in the core card processing system. Finally, the cards were sent to new mules abroad, who withdrew massive amounts of cash from ATMs despite the fact the accounts were virtually empty.

The crooks used an old-fashioned phishing campaign to install remote access malware on bank staffers' computers in order to increase the overdraft limits.

TrustWave says that because legitimate debit cards, rather than stolen ones, were used, and the attackers removed anti-fraud controls for the accounts, the cash-outs did not trigger any alarms in the bank systems.

The overdraft limit changes and ATM withdrawals were carried out almost simultaneously, the kind of coordination which TrustWave says is a "strong indicator of organised crime activities".

Says the firm: "Organisations need to expand their defensive security strategy to assume that they have "already been compromised" and actively search for threats to detect and minimise damage.

"This is known as Threat Hunting and helps businesses detect existing adversaries moving laterally within their infrastructures and mitigate these threats before they have a chance to realize their full potential."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGCARDSSECURITY
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ATM black box attacks soar in Europe

ATM black box attacks soar in Europe

06 October 2017  |  5940 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 8 linkedin
European ATM skimming ring brought to justice

European ATM skimming ring brought to justice

15 June 2017  |  9905 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Twenty-seven arrested over ATM jackpotting attacks

Twenty-seven arrested over ATM jackpotting attacks

22 May 2017  |  6021 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
WannaCry ransomware: Indian banks told to update ATM software

WannaCry ransomware: Indian banks told to update ATM software

15 May 2017  |  6611 views  |  5 comments | 5 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.vasco.comRegister nowvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
A closer look at TIPsA closer look at TIPs
9847 views comments
satelliteArtificial Intelligence Bank-in-Messenger...
8943 views comments | 1 tweets | 1 linkedin
Four more banks join IBM/UBS blockchain trade finance platformFour more banks join IBM/UBS blockchain tr...
7811 views comments | 16 tweets | 29 linkedin
'This time is different': BofE's Hauser hails fintech revolution'This time is different': BofE's Hauser ha...
7713 views comments | 13 tweets | 11 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyOpen banking; who to choose
7509 views 2 | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, GRC Solutions (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter