 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Lloyds closes another 49 branches

10 November 2016  |  4283 views  |  1 Lloyds branch

Lloyds Banking Group is putting a fleet of mobile branches on the road in a bid to partially offset the closure of another 49 permanent sites and axing of hundreds of jobs.

The closures are just the latest stage of a three year programme to shut 4000 branches by the end of next year as the state-backed bank bids to cut costs and retool for the digital age.

Meanwhile, 665 jobs are going as part of chief executive António Horta-Osório's plan to slim the 75,000 strong workforce by 12,000. The latest loses will be partially offset by the creation of 145 new roles.

To help compensate for the branch closures, eight mobile replacements will begin operating next spring, driving around communities "to help ensure there is a continuity of branch banking services available in some of those areas affected by branch closures".

Rob MacGregor, Unite union’s national officer, says: "It is alarming that Lloyds are continuing this programme of job cuts and branch closures. Unite have expressed to the bank that these ongoing cuts hurts our members and inevitably impacts customers."

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (1)

Richard Sanders
Richard Sanders - Hermosa Consulting - Southend on Sea | 11 November, 2016, 13:55

Even in the branches that are remaining, there are fewer and fewer staff to actually serve customers. There seem more staff swanning around asking if you are paying in a cheque and they then point you to the new paying in machines in Lloyds branches. So far I have tried to use them 4 times and they have failed 4 times because they could not read the writing or numbers on the cheque or they were corporate cheques that 'rarely work' in those machines according to the staff. One was actually from the Lloyds Clearing Centre in Birmingham. You could not make it up

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Lloyds backs kids coding network

Lloyds backs kids coding network

21 October 2016  |  5876 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
Lloyds takes the axe to more staff

Lloyds takes the axe to more staff

12 October 2016  |  4008 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 5 linkedin
Lloyds seeks head of fintech discovery

Lloyds seeks head of fintech discovery

20 September 2016  |  6996 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 2 linkedin
Lloyds to cut further 3000 jobs and close 200 branches in wake of Brexit vote

Lloyds to cut further 3000 jobs and close 200 branches in wake of Brexit vote

28 July 2016  |  9679 views  |  10 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Lloyds axes IT staff, closes 23 branches

Lloyds axes IT staff, closes 23 branches

29 June 2016  |  5221 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Lloyds to eliminate 625 jobs as deeper cuts loom

Lloyds to eliminate 625 jobs as deeper cuts loom

22 April 2016  |  4339 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 2 linkedin
NatWest launches mobile branch service

NatWest launches mobile branch service

11 July 2005  |  4384 views  |  0 comments
Bank of Scotland rolls out mobile branch fleet

Bank of Scotland rolls out mobile branch fleet

24 September 2001  |  3113 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets
More news »

Related company news

Lloyds Banking Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter