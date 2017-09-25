Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Mastercard and Swarovski launch VR shopping app

25 September 2017  |  4789 views  |  0 Woman shopping for xmas presents

Mastercard has teamed up with crystal seller Swarovski on a virtual reality app that immerses shoppers in a "home" where they can browse and purchase items using Masterpass.

The app, developed for the Atelier Swarovski home décor line, lets users who have a VR headset for their phone walk through five areas of a virtual home, browsing items. The app highlights the cost of the pieces, as well as details about the manufacturing process and the "story behind the inspiration".

When they launch the app, users are prompted to log in with their Masterpass account credentials, enabling them to checkout by focusing their gaze on the Masterpass button that appears at the bottom of the product description.



Linda Kirkpatrick, EVP merchants and acceptance, Mastercard, says: "At Mastercard, our goal is to provide consumers with the choice to shop when they want, how they want in a manner that is as seamless and secure as possible. This means that merchants need to be able to engage their customers across multiple, technology platforms - in-store, online, in-app and via virtual and augmented reality."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsE-COMMERCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

DBS rolls out VR mortgage app

DBS rolls out VR mortgage app

06 September 2017  |  7788 views  |  3 comments | 4 tweets | 11 linkedin
Fitbit brings NFC payments to Ionic smartwatch

Fitbit brings NFC payments to Ionic smartwatch

28 August 2017  |  11300 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 21 linkedin
Payscout debuts VR commerce

Payscout debuts VR commerce

27 June 2017  |  5276 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 6 linkedin
Worldpay creates VR payments prototype

Worldpay creates VR payments prototype

25 May 2017  |  11136 views  |  1 comments | 14 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

MasterCard - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.temenos.comvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27252 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11413 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8795 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7858 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter