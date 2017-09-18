Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

HSBC switches on selfie payments in China

18 September 2017  |  16643 views  |  0 HSBC selfie pay

HSBC customers in China can now make payments with a selfie, thanks to the introduction of facial recognition technology in the bank's mobile app.

With the new system, the customer blinks into their camera using the ‘selfie mode’. Their identity is then checked against a photo held on a database. If the pictures match, and the customer enters the correct passcode into their banking app, they can transfer up to RMB50,000 ($7,600) a day.

Previously, they had to use a token device for authenticating and making transfers. China is the first country where HSBC is using facial recognition technology in this way.

HSBC has been active in implementing biometric techniques for customer authentication. In February last year the bank announced plans to roll out voice recognition and Touch ID for 15 million UK customers, and in September previewed the introduction of facial recognition to speed up onboarding for new business clients.

The latest move comes on the back of recent research commissioned by the bank which indicates that people in Asia are more likely than those in Europe and North America to have confidence in new technologies. More than 60% of Chinese people believe that biometrics, such as facial or fingerprint recognition, will be the only way to access banking services within 10 years, the Trust in Technology report found.

“We believe there is a huge growth opportunity, stemming from Chinese consumers’ enthusiasm for new technology,” says Richard Li, EVP and head of retail banking and wealth management, HSBC China. “Investing in digital banking is one of our priorities to ensure we continue to provide the services people want and expect from us.”

Ant Financial, the banking subsidiary of local e-commerce giant Alibaba, is also experimenting with the technology, introducing a pilot programme to test the technology as a means of authentication for customers picking up packages at smart courier drop off boxes. It has also implemented a consumer credit service that allows users to check their accounts and file taxes by scanning their faces, and as a means of payment at KFC fast food stores via the Alipay mobile app.
ChannelsPAYMENTSSECURITYRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsBIOMETRICS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Alipay 'Smile to Pay' tech comes to Chinese KFC

Alipay 'Smile to Pay' tech comes to Chinese KFC

04 September 2017  |  10122 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 18 linkedin
Macau to implement facial recognition at ATMs

Macau to implement facial recognition at ATMs

08 May 2017  |  8873 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
Samsung Galaxy S8 facial recognition software not ready for payments

Samsung Galaxy S8 facial recognition software not ready for payments

26 April 2017  |  8017 views  |  1 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online banking

Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online banking

18 April 2017  |  9738 views  |  1 comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
Sumitomo Financial Group trials facial recognition tech

Sumitomo Financial Group trials facial recognition tech

14 December 2016  |  14066 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
MasterCard rolls out selfie payments across Europe

MasterCard rolls out selfie payments across Europe

04 October 2016  |  34135 views  |  0 comments | 86 tweets | 136 linkedin
Smile please, you're on HSBC

Smile please, you're on HSBC

05 September 2016  |  8674 views  |  3 comments | 11 tweets | 25 linkedin
Selfie payments: Marketing stunt or the real deal?

Selfie payments: Marketing stunt or the real deal?

25 May 2016  |  9350 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 27 linkedin
Ping An speeds up online lending with facial recognition

Ping An speeds up online lending with facial recognition

19 April 2016  |  8978 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 18 linkedin
BMO introduces MasterCard selfie payments for corporate cardholders

BMO introduces MasterCard selfie payments for corporate cardholders

23 March 2016  |  12949 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 24 linkedin
Following Dutch thumbs up, MasterCard preps major selfie payments roll out

Following Dutch thumbs up, MasterCard preps major selfie payments roll out

22 February 2016  |  13070 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 2 linkedin
ABN Amro invites customers to sign up with a selfie

ABN Amro invites customers to sign up with a selfie

07 December 2015  |  10015 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
Lucova brings selfie payments to college campus

Lucova brings selfie payments to college campus

12 November 2015  |  6410 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 12 linkedin
Worldpay trials facial recognition technology

Worldpay trials facial recognition technology

01 October 2015  |  12411 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 39 linkedin
MasterCard trials selfie payments in the Netherlands and US

MasterCard trials selfie payments in the Netherlands and US

18 August 2015  |  23183 views  |  3 comments | 55 tweets | 46 linkedin
Alibaba unveils 'smile-to-pay' tech

Alibaba unveils 'smile-to-pay' tech

16 March 2015  |  17534 views  |  4 comments | 26 tweets | 23 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

HSBC - all news
Alibaba - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.vasco.comvisit www.abe-eba.eu

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27253 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11413 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10610 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8796 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7859 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter