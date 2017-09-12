Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Belgian banks bid to banish passwords with itsme app

12 September 2017  |  10927 views  |  4 Man holding Tablet computer

Belgium's major banks and mobile network operators have joined forces to create an app that lets people replace their various online usernames and passwords with a single code or fingerprint.

Developed by banks Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC/CBC and ING, with telcos Orange, Proximus and Telenet, the itsme app is aiming to replace the laundry list of passwords, user names, tokens and card readers Belgians currently need to use the Web.

Users simply download the app and then when carrying out a task on a participating website that requires some form of security, enter a five digit code. The app checks the code, as well as the actual handset and its SIM card to ID the user.



Launched earlier this year, the app can now be used by ING customers to sign into their accounts and approve transactions.

Later this year, Belgians are expected to use itsme for government services, including submitting tax returns. A number of insurance companies and retailers are also expected to sign on.
ChannelsPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSECURITY
KeywordsAUTHENTICATIONIDENTITY

Comments: (4)

Bradley Howard
Bradley Howard - Endava - London | 12 September, 2017, 10:27

Let me get this right... they have replaced a password with a 5 digit numerical PIN? And this is called "banishing passwords"?

There are many alternatives which truly banish passwords and make it customers' lives easier.

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Arjeh Van Oijen
Arjeh Van Oijen - IBM GBS - Amsterdam | 14 September, 2017, 21:04

@Bradley  It's a 2-factor authentication where the SIM in the mobile phone is used for the authentication process. The PIN is used to access the SIM. So its not a replacement of a password by a PIN. Because a mobile phone (SIM) is required to authenticate, it is a significant higher security level than only a password that can be stolen or intercepted. I only do not understand why it is not possible to scan a QR code instead of entering phone number. If this mechanism could be lifted to a European standard, the economic value could run into billions of euros (reduction of fraud, improvement efficiencies).

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Bradley Howard
Bradley Howard - Endava - London | 15 September, 2017, 09:50

Hello @Arjeh - thanks for the clarification. I still think that from the user's experience replacing a password with a PIN is poor.

Having the fingerprint recognition is a nice step forward, and perhaps FaceID will further improve the experience.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Arjeh Van Oijen
Arjeh Van Oijen - IBM GBS - Amsterdam | 15 September, 2017, 11:33

@Bradley I agree with you on the user experience. I guess it's a matter of time that also biometric authentication will be supported to access the App (as the PIN is used to access the App, not the website). As long as not all phones support biometric authentication, a PIN is always needed. But five years from now PINs will be a rare phenomena for mobile phones authentication.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

The eyes have it: TSB brings iris scanning to mobile app

The eyes have it: TSB brings iris scanning to mobile app

20 July 2017  |  12151 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 18 linkedin
Visa looks to kill passwords with multiple biometric authentication options

Visa looks to kill passwords with multiple biometric authentication options

14 November 2016  |  10295 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

06 July 2016  |  7079 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 14 linkedin
Bank-backed QR code-based mobile payments app launches in Belgium

Bank-backed QR code-based mobile payments app launches in Belgium

08 December 2014  |  14119 views  |  3 comments | 10 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BNP Paribas Fortis - all news
ING - all news
KBC Bank - all news
 

Related company information

BNP Paribas Fortis

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.abe-eba.euvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27251 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8795 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7858 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Development Director

A minimum of £200K (not a limiting factor)
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter