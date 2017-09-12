Belgian banks bid to banish passwords with itsme app

Belgium's major banks and mobile network operators have joined forces to create an app that lets people replace their various online usernames and passwords with a single code or fingerprint.

Developed by banks Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC/CBC and ING, with telcos Orange, Proximus and Telenet, the itsme app is aiming to replace the laundry list of passwords, user names, tokens and card readers Belgians currently need to use the Web.



Users simply download the app and then when carrying out a task on a participating website that requires some form of security, enter a five digit code. The app checks the code, as well as the actual handset and its SIM card to ID the user.







Launched earlier this year, the app can now be used by ING customers to sign into their accounts and approve transactions.



Later this year, Belgians are expected to use itsme for government services, including submitting tax returns. A number of insurance companies and retailers are also expected to sign on.

