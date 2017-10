As customer service goes digital, Capital One axes 400 call centre jobs

The shift to digital support tools at Capital One is set to cost the jobs of nearly 400 Chicago call centre staffers.

Despite growing business, call volumes to the centre have fallen as customers turn to digital tools and "self-service" calls, a spokesman told the Chicago Tribune.



The Rolling Meadows office will continue to employ more than 600 people, mainly in technology and digital roles.