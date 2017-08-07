Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Capital One shuts down PFM app Level Money

07 August 2017  |  7953 views  |  1 Dead end

Capital One is to shut down its Level Money budgeting app due to changing consumer finance needs and fierce competition in the market for personal financial software.

Capital One acquired Level Money for an undisclosed sum in early 2015 on the back of booming interest in the PFM market space.

In a blog post, the company says that it will pull the shutters down on the service on 1 September.

"When we started Level Money back in 2013, there weren’t many tools to help people manage their money. We saw an opportunity to fix that—reinventing the banking experience to make managing money easier and more intuitive," the company says. "While we’ve had successes over the years, we are encouraged by how much the financial industry has changed - there are now a plethora of tools available to help you manage your money."

The people behind the app say they will continue to work with Capital One on new tools more inline with current consumer demands.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS

Comments: (1)

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 09 August, 2017, 13:47

"When we started Level Money back in 2013, there weren’t many tools to help people manage their money." Wut? Hasn't this company heard about Wesabe, Kublax, et al, which launched in circa 2007 and shut down a couple of years later? This is yet another startup that has shuttered down because it failed to take cognizance of the competitive landscape when it launched.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Capital One unveils emoji-speaking SMS bot

Capital One unveils emoji-speaking SMS bot

10 March 2017  |  10083 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 6 linkedin
Capital One acquires mobile price tracker Paribus

Capital One acquires mobile price tracker Paribus

07 October 2016  |  9890 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 6 linkedin
Capital One UK hires Silicon Valley veteran as head of design

Capital One UK hires Silicon Valley veteran as head of design

22 June 2016  |  7763 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
Capital One integrates with Amazon Alexa for voice-powered payments

Capital One integrates with Amazon Alexa for voice-powered payments

14 March 2016  |  12435 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 19 linkedin
Capital One buys design and development specialist Monsoon

Capital One buys design and development specialist Monsoon

09 July 2015  |  9633 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
Capital One buys budgeting app Level Money

Capital One buys budgeting app Level Money

12 January 2015  |  7908 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Capital One acquires user experience consultancy Adaptive Path

Capital One acquires user experience consultancy Adaptive Path

03 October 2014  |  15184 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
Google 'pirate' Makoski joins Capital One

Google 'pirate' Makoski joins Capital One

03 July 2014  |  7597 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Capital One - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.abe-eba.euvisit www.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27247 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8791 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7848 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter