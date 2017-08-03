Login | Sign up |Help
03 August 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

Fidor to run fintech education programme in Singapore

5 hours ago  |  1267 views  |  0 Singapore Building 2

German direct bank Fidor is opening an Asia-Pacific base in Singapore with a pledge to spend EUR500,000 on training students and lecturers at the island state's five local polytechnics on the development of fintech applications for its digital banking platform.

Supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Fidor Student Academy Singapore programme will be incorporated into the curricula of banking or IT-related diploma courses offered by the five polytechnics, starting with Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP).

At NP, a pilot run of the programme, using Fidor's Amazon Cloud-hosted API sandbox and banking O/S to test and develop new applications, has commenced with 38 final-year students from the Diploma in Financial Informatics.

Fidor says it will also offer the most promising students the opportunity to take part in an internship at its home base in Munich.

In its full rollout, the programme stands to benefit some 500 students across the curriculum.

Visa launched a similar programme in April as part of a MAS-sponsored initiative to build a steady pipeline of talent in the fintech space and provide a gateway for students to make their first foray into the industry.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Fidor UK brings Seedrs and Nutmeg online

Fidor UK brings Seedrs and Nutmeg online

10 July 2017  |  5998 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Poland's mBank to license tech platform to third party financial institutions

Poland's mBank to license tech platform to third party financial institutions

26 June 2017  |  8939 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 22 linkedin
ABN Amro IT exec joins Fidor as CIO

ABN Amro IT exec joins Fidor as CIO

07 June 2017  |  4379 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 5 linkedin
Fidor Bank and Token sign MoU

Fidor Bank and Token sign MoU

19 December 2016  |  8063 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 20 linkedin
Singaporean polytechnics to get fintech push

Singaporean polytechnics to get fintech push

03 October 2016  |  5070 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
Groupe BPCE agrees to buy Fidor

Groupe BPCE agrees to buy Fidor

28 July 2016  |  16923 views  |  1 comments | 53 tweets | 62 linkedin
Telefonica Germany launches Fidor-backed mobile banking service

Telefonica Germany launches Fidor-backed mobile banking service

25 July 2016  |  12219 views  |  1 comments | 20 tweets | 24 linkedin
Fidor sets up shop in Dubai

Fidor sets up shop in Dubai

14 June 2016  |  6667 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 1 linkedin
UK banking revolution begins as Fidor opens for business

UK banking revolution begins as Fidor opens for business

18 September 2015  |  18708 views  |  1 comments | 58 tweets | 42 linkedin
Web 2.0 bank Fidor to open US outpost; UK launch &quot;in final stages&quot;

Web 2.0 bank Fidor to open US outpost; UK launch "in final stages"

06 January 2015  |  25548 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 12 linkedin
Fidor Bank expands into Russia

Fidor Bank expands into Russia

07 November 2013  |  8384 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Fidor Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
download the paper nowdownload the paper nowvisit www.finastra.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
PSF lays down blueprint for new UK payments architecturePSF lays down blueprint for new UK payment...
9985 views comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Digital sales reach record high at BBVADigital sales reach record high at BBVA
9090 views comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
Andy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding roundAndy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding rou...
8615 views comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
SEC told to improve cyber attack defencesSEC told to improve cyber attack defences
8577 views comments | 10 tweets | 11 linkedin
Euroclear backs away from gold bullion blockchain projectEuroclear backs away from gold bullion blo...
8496 views comments | 7 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter