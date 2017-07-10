Fidor UK brings Seedrs and Nutmeg online

The UK arm of German bank Fidor has added equity financing from Seedrs and wealth management software from Nutmeg to its portfolio of third party marketplace offerings.

The move is part of a trend among upstart banks to create a financial marketplace, offering best-in-class products above and beyond basic transactional services from innovative third party sites.



Nutmeg and Seedrs mark the first in an expected influx of UK financial management services to join the Fidor marketplace, offering access to equity crowdfunding opportunities and personal asset management services respectively.



Launched in 2009 in Germany, followed by the UK in 2015, Fidor currently claims 100,000 customers across both markets.



Much like home-grown challenger Starling, which is also developing an app-based approach to third party services, Fidor plans to expand into other European markets over the coming months.