08 June 2017
ABN Amro IT exec joins Fidor as CIO

Fidor Solutions has lured ABN Amro's EVP for IT Geert Ensing to take on the role of chief information officer as it steps up its international expansion strategy.

Beginning life as a digital challenger bank, Germany's Fidor has since moved into the banking-as-a-service arena, offering a suite of open APIs and hosted middleware that provides incumbent banks and new entrants with access to third party service providers and digitally-native online and mobile applications.

The Fidor O/S technology platform provides the backbone behind Telefónica's new O2 Banking mobile-only bank account. It has also been put into play to upgrade the payments rails at Dutch wealth management firm Van Lanschot.

As CIO, Ensing will bring his experience to bear in IT transformation and outsourcing as Fidor continues the hunt for new clients across Europe.

Gé Drossaert, on behalf of Fidor Group’s Board comments: “Having someone with Geert’s expertise join Fidor is essential in supporting our international expansion strategy. Geert’s role will not only focus on Fidor Bank’s run the bank infrastructure, but also optimising the environment for B2B Services, such as Fidor Payments Avenue and Fidor Bank As A Service.“
