Oxford University launches online fintech course

Fintech is coming to the hallowed (virtual) halls of Oxford, thanks to an online programme from the university's Saïd Business School.

While the likes of digital banking, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology are shaking up the FS industry, putting huge numbers of jobs at risk, fintech also offers big opportunities to people with the right skills and knowledge.



The Oxford FinTech Programme will look to equip students with the ability to identify opportunities for disruption in the FS sector, enabling them to launch new fintech ventures and harness new technology to build better financial services firms.



The £2500, 10 week, entirely online, course begins in October and covers current and emerging technologies around money and payments, markets and consumer experience, and explores key ideas, principles, and frameworks around RegTech, PropTech and social inclusion.



Blockchain, AI, crowdfunding and quantum computing will all be examined in the programme, put together by Nir Vulkan, associate professor of Business Economics at Oxford Saïd, and David Shrier, business author and CEO of Distilled Analytics.



The programme also features academics from the UK and the US, and over 60 curated expert perspectives from banking and technology guest speakers such as Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Anne Boden, CEO at Starling Bank.



Peter Tufano, professor of finance, Saïd Business School, says: "Drawing upon the expertise of leading academics and practitioners from Saïd Business School, our new digital FinTech programme, supported by GetSmarter, will provide entrepreneurs and executives with the insights and knowledge necessary to navigate this changing landscape, and adapt and progress in their careers."



Earlier this year Wrexham Glyndwr University set up the UK's first full fintech undergraduate degree programme, while the University of Strathclyde has introduced a one-year Masters of Science (MSc) programme in fintech and the Open University has a shorter introductory course.