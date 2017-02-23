New fintech degree course aims to churn out next generation of entrepreneurs

Budding entrepreneurs looking for a career in the fast-growing financial technology industry can now sign up to the UK's first fintech undergraduate degree course at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

The new BSc (Hons) Financial Technology Management course has been designed with the input of fintech startups and support from North American investment firms Franklin Templeton and State Street.



Course leader Anna Sung, lecturer at Wrexham Glyndwr University, says: “Rather than teaching students the technologies behind the rise of fintech, the course will teach them how to generate new business ideas and create their own startup using the technologies available to them."



Global investment in fintech ventures in the first quarter of 2016 was £4.1 billion and it’s estimated that 100,000 new jobs in the sector will be created in the UK by 2020.



Kelvin Leong, principal lecturer and professional lead in finance, says: “The steering group which we’ve got on board for the degree is world-class, including partners from an international recruitment firm and the manager of a Fortune 500 programme, along with the Senior Vice-Presidents from an investment bank.”



The degree is available to study full time over three years, alongside an optional fast-track two-year programme.



Earlier this year, The University of Strathclyde launched a one-year Masters of Science (MSc) programme in fintech to educate students on the financial, programming and analytical skills needed to enter the sector and to support Scotland's ambitions to be a centre of financial innovation.