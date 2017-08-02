Login | Sign up |Help
02 August 2017
www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

USAA pilots conversational AI on Amazon Alexa

1 hour ago  |  912 views  |  0 amazon alexa

Military bank USAA is tapping AI technology from Clinc for a pilot that will let members check their balances and spending patterns by talking to Amazon's Alexa.

USAA has been experimenting with Alexa for over a year but the integration of Clinc's conversational AI platform is set to introduce a new level of sophistication.

While USAA members will be able to ask Alexa simple questions such as their balance, they will also be able to dive deeper into their spending habits, for example asking how much they spent on eating out in a certain city in the last year.

Clinc says that its natural language technology means that members' interaction with Alexa will feel "like an intelligent human interaction" because there is no need to remember specific commands.

Transactions are not being tested because USAA has decided that there are not enough security controls in place yet.

Clinc's co-founder, Jason Mars, told the San Antonio Express News that 10 financial institutions are testing its technology, but USAA is the first to go live with customers through its 400 member-strong 90 day pilot.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

USAA takes stake in cognitive computing firm

USAA takes stake in cognitive computing firm

14 June 2017  |  3951 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
'Alexa, open Amex'

'Alexa, open Amex'

12 May 2017  |  9773 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 27 linkedin
Citi fintech chief Heather Cox quits for USAA

Citi fintech chief Heather Cox quits for USAA

12 August 2016  |  11820 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 5 linkedin
Capital One integrates with Amazon Alexa for voice-powered payments

Capital One integrates with Amazon Alexa for voice-powered payments

14 March 2016  |  12065 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 19 linkedin
USAA introduces Savings Coach virtual assistant

USAA introduces Savings Coach virtual assistant

22 July 2015  |  8594 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

USAA - all news
Clinc - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
download the paper nowvisit www.finastra.comvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Cards overtake cash for consumer payments in AustraliaCards overtake cash for consumer payments...
10727 views comments | 18 tweets | 26 linkedin
PSF lays down blueprint for new UK payments architecturePSF lays down blueprint for new UK payment...
9496 views comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Digital sales reach record high at BBVADigital sales reach record high at BBVA
8694 views comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
Banks need to differentiate through dataBanks need to differentiate through data
8688 views comments | 6 tweets | 9 linkedin
Euroclear backs away from gold bullion blockchain projectEuroclear backs away from gold bullion blo...
8138 views comments | 7 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Principal in Market Infrastructure Development (Testing), Market Infrastructure Development Division


Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter