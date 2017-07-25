Login | Sign up |Help
25 July 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

UniCredit among 30 banks to begin testing instant payments

2 hours ago  |  1336 views  |  0 Green light

UniCredit is preparing for the roll out of instant payment services to customers in Italy and Germany as it commences testing of EBA Clearing's RT1 real-time platform.

The Italian bank plans to complete testing and introduce the first wave of services in November, in line with deadlines stipulated by the European Payments Council's Sepa Instant Credit Transfer ("SCT Inst") Scheme.

Jan Kupfer, global co-head of transaction banking at UniCredit, comments: "By providing our customers with payments facilities 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with payers notified of a successful transaction within seconds, we will greatly enhance the effectiveness of our services and increase customer trust. Widespread adoption and new, value-added services that optimise the customer experience will only serve to increase the benefits."

UniCredit is among the 39 funding institutions enabling the development of the new EBA Clearing infrastructure, which will provide a pan-European, real-time payment processing engine working 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Hays Littlejohn, CEO of EBA Clearing, says: "At present, close to 30 financial institutions are planning to connect to RT1 in November while another 70 banks are preparing to join in 2018."

For UniCredit the go-live is seen as an important element in its internal digital transformation programme. The distressed lender is cutting thousands of jobs and closing hundreds of branches in a bid to realise EUR1.1 billion in savings. As part of this, EUR1.6 billion is being pumped into IT investments, including "digitalisation activities" and core system updates designed to smooth the transition to online and mobile-centric services.

Says Kupfer: "UniCredit's ongoing digital transformation programme will be a further beneficiary of our connection to the new instant payments infrastructure."
ChannelsTRANSACTION BANKINGPAYMENTSWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

EPC gears up for pan-European instant payments

EPC gears up for pan-European instant payments

14 July 2017  |  10108 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 28 linkedin
EBA Clearing preps revamp of Euro1 high-value payment system

EBA Clearing preps revamp of Euro1 high-value payment system

21 June 2017  |  6826 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
Instant payments top of mind for Swift and EBA Clearing

Instant payments top of mind for Swift and EBA Clearing

14 June 2017  |  9002 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 21 linkedin
Unicredit reaches deal with trade unions on mass redundancy programme

Unicredit reaches deal with trade unions on mass redundancy programme

06 February 2017  |  2845 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 2 linkedin
EBA Clearing begins testing instant payments system

EBA Clearing begins testing instant payments system

18 January 2017  |  5562 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 27 linkedin
EPC: Pan-European instant payments set for November 2017

EPC: Pan-European instant payments set for November 2017

30 November 2016  |  8748 views  |  2 comments | 19 tweets | 31 linkedin
Anthemis secures backing from EIF and UniCredit for inaugural venture fund

Anthemis secures backing from EIF and UniCredit for inaugural venture fund

02 August 2016  |  5788 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
UniCredit tempts startups with cash and collaboration package

UniCredit tempts startups with cash and collaboration package

14 June 2016  |  8778 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 16 linkedin
Forty banks line up in support of EBA Clearing instant payments plan

Forty banks line up in support of EBA Clearing instant payments plan

19 April 2016  |  8948 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 18 linkedin
UniCredit sets up $200 million fintech fund

UniCredit sets up $200 million fintech fund

23 March 2016  |  13138 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 12 linkedin
SIA signs letter of intent for EBA Clearing instant payments platform

SIA signs letter of intent for EBA Clearing instant payments platform

09 February 2016  |  8001 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 16 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

EBA Clearing - all news
Unicredito - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.abe-eba.euvisit www.ncr.comdownload the paper now

Who is commenting?

Paul Love Paul Love Commented on: W3C Web Payment Standa...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: US firm to implant emp...
Alexander Peschkoff Alexander Peschkoff Commented on: US firm to implant emp...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: US firm to implant emp...
Alexander Peschkoff Alexander Peschkoff Commented on: US firm to implant emp...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
UK judge blocks £14bn class action suit against MastercardUK judge blocks £14bn class action su...
9620 views comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
PayPal strikes deals with Chase and CitiPayPal strikes deals with Chase and Citi
9320 views comments | 10 tweets | 5 linkedin
Mastercard and Scotiabank join Enterprise Ethereum AllianceMastercard and Scotiabank join Enterprise...
9074 views comments | 25 tweets | 16 linkedin
Machines could take over 30% of bank jobs: McKinseyMachines could take over 30% of bank jobs:...
8500 views comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
Yet more deals announced in payments sectorYet more deals announced in payments secto...
8420 views comments | 7 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Operations Co-ordinator - Operations


Brussels or Frankfurt

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter