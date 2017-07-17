Login | Sign up |Help
18 July 2017
Download the paper now.
» View all news Next story »

Former Credit Suisse board member de Boissard backs credit risk AI startup

13 hours ago  |  2102 views  |  0 Risk on chalkboard

Former Credit Suisse board member Gaël de Boissard and ex-Deutsche Bank COO Henry Ritchotte have invested in James, a startup using artificial intelligence to tackle credit risk.

The two heavyweights were joined in the oversubscribed $2.7 million round by BiG Start Ventures, with de Boissard joining the James board.

Formerly known as CrowdProcess, James says that it is building the first credit risk AI and has been testing its product with more than 25 financial institutions, from tier one banks to alternative lenders, across three continents.

The firm, which won the Money20/20 Europe Startup Competition last year, claims a track record of helping these banks achieve up to 30% default rate reductions and 10% acceptance rate increases.

Now, it is focusing on growth, with lead researcher Pedro Fonseca handing over the role of CEO to his co-founder João Menano, who built the company’s international commercial reach. The new funds will be used on building up the company's team, particularly in the US.

Says de Boissard: "Having worked in banking and credit for more than two decades, I was always surprised to see how little progress was being made in advancing the science, data analysis, and process automation around credit risk. When I met James I knew that was the future I'd been looking for, and I'm incredibly excited to be part of implementing the first credit risk AI."
ChannelsSTART UPSRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCECREDIT RISKFINDEXPEOPLE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Nordea to deploy AI to speed up customer service

Nordea to deploy AI to speed up customer service

07 July 2017  |  9224 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 17 linkedin
NatWest pilots AI technology to flag compliance fails in sales conversations

NatWest pilots AI technology to flag compliance fails in sales conversations

29 June 2017  |  8245 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 12 linkedin
Capital markets jobs on the line as banks raise AI spend

Capital markets jobs on the line as banks raise AI spend

07 March 2017  |  8107 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 29 linkedin
Deutsche Bank taps COO Ritchotte to lead new digital bank

Deutsche Bank taps COO Ritchotte to lead new digital bank

21 October 2015  |  13113 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 18 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Credit Suisse - all news
Deutsche Bank - all news
 

Related company information

Credit Suisse

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comvisit www.worldpaymentsreport.comvisit www.finastra.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
satelliteNew York trading platform investFeed repla...
20174 views comments | 3 tweets
HSBC and Barclays join EU project to test the use of digital IDs for cross-border bankingHSBC and Barclays join EU project to test...
13456 views comments | 43 tweets | 41 linkedin
Debit cards overtake cash to become UK's top payment methodDebit cards overtake cash to become UK's t...
10735 views comments | 36 tweets | 59 linkedin
Visa offers small firms free $10k upgrade...with a cashless catchVisa offers small firms free $10k upgrade....
9535 views comments | 16 tweets | 19 linkedin
Santander InnoVentures steps up fintech spendingSantander InnoVentures steps up fintech sp...
8408 views comments | 21 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Principal in Market Infrastructure Development (Testing), Market Infrastructure Development Division


Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter