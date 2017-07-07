Login | Sign up |Help
07 July 2017
Nordea to deploy AI to speed up customer service

6 hours ago  |  1075 views  |  0 Nordea branch signage 2

Nordea is to introduce artificial intelligence technology to analyse customer text queries and forward the correspondence to the right department.

The bank is rolling out the technology, developed by Estonian startup Feelingstream, across its Nordic operations after conducting pilot tests last year.

The AI analyses and categorises messages sent by customers so that they can be forwarded automatically to the right person or unit in Nordea for further processing. The software can parse hundreds of messages per second, says the bank, speeding up response times and improving the customer experience.

Nordea's collaboration with Feelingstream stems from the company's participation last year in the bank's fintech accelerator programme.

Arto Kulha, a leader in the Nordea Accelerator, says: “It’s gratifying to see how the Accelerator hosted in 2015-2016 laid the groundwork for a good partnership with Feelingstream. The active and persistent efforts of the Nordea Digital Banking unit, in particular, have allowed us to offer real benefits to our customers from the Accelerator. Partnerships are vital for us to better serve our customers by offering them new, relevant and valuable solutions faster than we could develop them alone."
