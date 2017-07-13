Login | Sign up |Help
13 July 2017
download the report now
» View all news Next story »

Investing app Stash raises $40m

1 hour ago  |  557 views  |  0 Couple buying smartphone

Stash, a New York startup bidding to bring app-based investing to the masses, has raised $40 million in a Series C funding round led by Coatue Management.

Existing investors Breyer Capital, Goodwater Capital, and Valar Ventures also joined the round, which brings Stash's total funding to $78 million.

Starting with just $5, anyone can sign-up for Stash and choose from over 35 curated investments based on their beliefs, interests, and life goals. Users pay $1 a month on accounts under $5000, with an annual fee of 0.25% on those over $5000.

Taking on a slew of robo-advisors and trading apps like Robinhood, Stash claims over 850,000 accounts, 86% of which are first-time investors, and is signing up more than 25,000 customers every week.

The new money will be pumped into technology and data analytics as the startup promises more personalisation, educational tools, and new products, including Stash Retire, a simplified retirement platform.

Brandon Krieg, CEO and co-founder, Stash, says: "For too long, the financial services industry only made investing accessible to the rich, but at Stash, we believe anyone can become an effective investor with the right tools and education."
ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEXNON-BANK COMPETITORSPERSONAL FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

HSBC boards the robo-advice train

HSBC boards the robo-advice train

01 June 2017  |  9725 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
Robo-advisor Wealthsimple raises C$50m

Robo-advisor Wealthsimple raises C$50m

11 May 2017  |  5572 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets
Stock trading app Robinhood raises $110m at $1.3bn valuation

Stock trading app Robinhood raises $110m at $1.3bn valuation

26 April 2017  |  5418 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
Robo-advisor Wealthfront moves into lending

Robo-advisor Wealthfront moves into lending

19 April 2017  |  8940 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.finastra.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Who is commenting?

Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: Veezoo aims to make SA...
Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: Debit cards overtake c...
A Finextra member Mark Anderson Commented on: Visa offers small firm...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Competition watchdog g...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Visa offers small firm...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC and Barclays join EU project to test the use of digital IDs for cross-border bankingHSBC and Barclays join EU project to test...
10150 views comments | 37 tweets | 36 linkedin
Nordea to deploy AI to speed up customer serviceNordea to deploy AI to speed up customer s...
8810 views comments | 24 tweets | 16 linkedin
EU Funds Transfer Regulation 2015: three challenges to overcomeEU Funds Transfer Regulation 2015: three c...
8586 views comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibilityBofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for...
8432 views comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
The perfect marriage of bank and fintechThe perfect marriage of bank and fintech
8253 views comments | 20 tweets | 6 linkedin

Featured job

Risk Manager Permanent position (full-time) - Local Work Contract Brussels - Belgium or Paris - France

Competitive

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter